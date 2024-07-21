SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JNK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.21. 2,366,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,428. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

