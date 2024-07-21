SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $269.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

