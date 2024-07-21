Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $173,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $55,954,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 137,920 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 31,080.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $270.90. The stock had a trading volume of 421,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,449. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.08 and a 200 day moving average of $277.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.