Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 97.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

