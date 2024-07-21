Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.