Seele-N Tops One Day Volume of $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,803.62 or 0.99779488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011754 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00072990 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041214 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

