Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MS. Cfra boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,870,683. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 137,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

