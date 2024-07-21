Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 108,292 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up about 1.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.23% of Seagate Technology worth $44,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $102.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,165. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

