Scotiabank Trims Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Target Price to $20.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 171,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $14,035,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 194,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

