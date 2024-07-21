Scotiabank Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$120.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.60.
In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
