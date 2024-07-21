Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 8.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $48,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. 491,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,388. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

