Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,755,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,751,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.02. 154,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

