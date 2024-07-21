Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,126. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

