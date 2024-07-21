Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 10th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.
Schlumberger has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE SLB opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
