Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 10th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Schlumberger has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SLB opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.