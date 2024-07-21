Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Sasol Stock Performance

NYSE SSL opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Sasol has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.