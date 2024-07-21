Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Target Price to $230.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.65.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $248.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 18,495.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after buying an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after buying an additional 249,129 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

