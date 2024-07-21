Sanford C. Bernstein Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $132.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 93,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

