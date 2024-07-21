Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 59,112 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,890,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

