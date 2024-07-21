Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Saitama has a total market cap of $61.04 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,155.46 or 1.00009849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011729 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00073960 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,940,806,708 coins and its circulating supply is 42,182,901,764 coins. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,940,806,708.06831 with 42,182,901,764.09684 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.0012897 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,340,376.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.