Saga Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last Week (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Saga has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $160.90 million and $36.59 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,020,996,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,663,754 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,020,813,923 with 97,597,082 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.74729301 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $66,998,954.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

