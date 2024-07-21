Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) vs. Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Head to Head Survey

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safehold and Elme Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 4 5 0 2.56 Elme Communities 0 2 1 0 2.33

Safehold currently has a consensus target price of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Elme Communities has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $352.58 million 4.47 -$54.97 million ($0.45) -49.00 Elme Communities $227.91 million 6.32 -$52.98 million ($0.61) -26.84

This table compares Safehold and Elme Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elme Communities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elme Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Safehold pays out -157.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elme Communities pays out -118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Safehold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -7.87% 4.43% 1.55% Elme Communities -22.88% -4.51% -2.82%

Risk & Volatility

Safehold has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safehold beats Elme Communities on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

