Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $4.78 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00007174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $93,857.24 and approximately $73,743.17 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.8174428 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $86,680.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

