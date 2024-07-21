RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 762,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,170 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $74,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in RTX by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 65,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,229,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

