Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.