Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 256,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 19,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $567.31. 459,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

