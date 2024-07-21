Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Trading Down 36.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L)

(Get Free Report)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.