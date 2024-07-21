Reviewing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Abits Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $262.36 million 0.70 $55.08 million $2.12 3.73 Abits Group $1.68 million 9.63 -$12.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and Abits Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.71%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Abits Group.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 17.96% 12.32% 1.93% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Abits Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

