Relay Token (RELAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.62

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $2.62 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

