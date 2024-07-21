Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.29 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $68.09 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

