Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIP) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIP – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst S. Quenneville forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$86.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.76 million.

Separately, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

