Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.77

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.77 and traded as high as C$31.00. Quebecor shares last traded at C$31.00, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

Quebecor Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.22.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.