QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $136,033.30 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01861248 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $120,576.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

