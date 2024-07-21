Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Head to Head Survey

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Qifu Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Burford Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Qifu Technology pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Burford Capital pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qifu Technology and Burford Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $2.29 billion 1.35 $603.58 million $3.86 4.98 Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $1.43 9.50

Analyst Recommendations

Burford Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qifu Technology. Qifu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qifu Technology and Burford Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Qifu Technology presently has a consensus target price of $24.85, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 48.50%. Given Burford Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Qifu Technology and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 26.80% 20.96% 9.89% Burford Capital 42.81% 10.61% 5.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burford Capital has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Burford Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.