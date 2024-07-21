Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Raised by Analyst

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$5.89 and a one year high of C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

