Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Cut by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 73,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

