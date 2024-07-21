Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Reduced by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

