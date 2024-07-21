Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2026 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $137.95 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

