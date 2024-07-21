Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $116.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.