Prom Price Hits $7.16 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $130.65 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for $7.16 or 0.00010623 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,380.49 or 0.99985175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011691 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00073410 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.21783491 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,527,621.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

