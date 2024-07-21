Progressive’s (PGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.94.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day moving average is $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.