Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $245.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Progressive Stock Down 2.3 %

PGR opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $118.75 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.45. The company has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Progressive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

