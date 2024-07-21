Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,429 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 306,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 226,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 109,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 70,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 2,940,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,494. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

