Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,256 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,710,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 316,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 63,923 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 431,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 113,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

