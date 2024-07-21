Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HYI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,180. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.