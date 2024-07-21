Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 168,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,050. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

