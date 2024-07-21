Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,574,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 659,505 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth $11,549,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 302,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,154.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,730 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,778. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

