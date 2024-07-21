Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,666 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 296,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.94. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

