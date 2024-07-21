Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.84. 37,933,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,487,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $226.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.