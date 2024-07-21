Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,839 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Trinity Capital worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 77.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 911,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 127.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $688.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

