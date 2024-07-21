Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,940 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 1,649,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

